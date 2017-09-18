Odell Beckham (ankle) will play vs. Lions; Jenkins out

Odell is playing. We repeat: Odell is playing.

The Giants wide receiver told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones that he is ready to play Monday night against the Lions and was not listed among the team's inactives. Beckham had been questionable with an ankle injury and considered a game-time decision heading into the game.

Odell stopped, I asked if he's playing: "You know what time it is!" #nyg â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 18, 2017

Beckham was sorely missed in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately for the Giants, their top cornerback will not play. Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) was listed among the team's inactives. Jenkins was a full participant in practice all week. Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will likely start at cornerback.

Upstart linebacker B.J. Goodson (leg) is also out.