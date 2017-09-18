Fans of the NFL: Landon Pinson

Is it your dream to walk around a football field and interact with your favorite NFL players? For one lucky Chargers fan, this dream became a reality thanks to outside linebacker Chris McCain.

Yesterday, the Chargers played their first regular season game at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California. Landon Pinson was attending his first Chargers game with his mom, Magnolia Pinson, when McCain chose him from the stands.

Pinson walked around the field with McCain, meeting players like Chargers outside linebacker Jatavis Brown, all the while he and McCain talked about football.

Since 2014, when McCain played with the Dolphins, he has taken a young fan from the stands and walks them around the field.

When McCain was a kid, he never attended an NFL game or met his favorite players. Now he is making sure that young NFL fans get the experience he never had.

"Kids are our future, and because I wasn't able to meet my favorite athletes, I wanted to find a way to step out and do something positive for the fans," said McCain.

Photos shot with a Samsung Galaxy Note8