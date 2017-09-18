Houston Texans release wideout Jaelen Strong

Jaelen Strong's run in Houston is over.

The Houston Texans released the third-year wideout, the team announced on Monday.

The move comes as a slight surprise, but Strong played just 20 snaps and wasn't targeted against the Bengals last Thursday night. He also missed the opener while serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Strong was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February 2016 on a marijuana possession charge.

On the field, the 2015 third-rounder played in 19 games for the Texans, hauling in 28 catches for 292 yards and three scores.

Strong struggled with his conditioning and never emerged as a game-changer, but his release does nothing to help a thin, banged-up cast of weapons surrounding rookie passer Deshaun Watson.

Behind star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Braxton Miller caught his first two passes of the year against Cincy. Bruce Ellington, meanwhile, missed Week 2 with a concussion, while the team continues to wait on Will Fuller, who is out for at least a few more weeks with the broken collarbone he suffered in August.

Put it all together and it's no time to hold your breath for this offense to morph into a juggernaut.