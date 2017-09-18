You'll Probably Wait Forever For Packers Season Tickets

How long would you be willing to wait for season tickets from your favorite team? 10 years? 15 years? What about 22 years? Well, that is how long one Green Bay Packers fan has waited for ticketsâand he is still waiting.

We put our newborn son on #Packers season-ticket waiting list in 1995. He started at 18,945 on the list. Now, 22 years later, he's at 5,857. pic.twitter.com/Xdo4X5UPxJ â Jeff Ash (@JeffAshGB) September 14, 2017

With my terrible math skills and my handy dandy calculator, during those 22 years, roughly 595 Packer fans either relinquished their tickets or dropped off the waiting list, per year. However, the Packers estimate that only 90 season tickets are given up each year. Talk about true team loyalty.

But don't worry kid, at this rate you will only have to wait another 10 years before you can finally claim your Packers Season Tickets.