Robert Mathis returns to Colts as pass rush consultant

  • By Nick Shook NFL.com
Robert Mathis is back in Indianapolis.

The former menace in blue and white has returned to the team as a pass rush consultant, the team announced.

Mathis spent his entire 14-year career in Indianapolis, where he teamed up with Dwight Freeney to form one of the league's most fearsome pass-rushing duos. The two combined to rack up an incredible 186 sacks in their seasons together (2003-2012).

Mathis announced plans to retire before Week 17 of the 2016 season, when he trailed Freeney in career sacks by just one-half of a sack. He recorded one final QB takedown in his final game, a 24-20 win over Jacksonville, to finish with 123 career sacks.

The Colts are currently tied for 13th in the league in sacks with five through two weeks.

