Jaguars sign free-agent quarterback Ryan Nassib

We have a reunion in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars on Monday signed free-agent quarterback Ryan Nassib, per the team's official website.

The move reunites the former Giants backup with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, who coached Nassib during their time together at Syracuse.

Nassib, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Giants, who picked him in the fourth round in 2013. By that count, the signing also brings Nassib back into the same building with Jaguars executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin, who coached Big Blue during Nassib's first three years in the NFL.

With starter-for-now Blake Bortles zooming toward meltdown territory all over again, it's fair to wonder if Nassib could wind up serving behind Chad Henne if the team decides to reshuffle the deck.

It's a low-level signing on a Monday, but Nassib clearly has the backing of his new (old) coach and front office.