Joe Thomas & LeBron James Go Waaay Back

Just a couple years ago, Cleveland had a longstanding reputation as a "cursed" sports city. What a difference a couple years makes though. LeBron James and the Cavaliers ended the city's 52-year championship drought in the 2016 Finals, the Indians are favorites to win the 2017 World Series, and yesterday Browns OT Joe Thomas played his 10,000th consecutive snap. King James congratulated Thomas on the milestone via Twitter:

Unbelievable @joethomas73!! 10k consecutive snaps played! Playing in the trenches too! Crazy man! Congrats big fella!! â LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2017

Thomas replied with a surprising revelation...

You've been an idol of mine since we played in the same AAU tourney in vegas as 12 year olds! Much respect! https://t.co/0CcHus1V2S â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 18, 2017

Wait, Cleveland's most elite athletes of this generation were linked way back in a mid-90s AAU tournament? Yup, check out Thomas breaking down what it was like seeing a young Bron in action.

Here are a couple more fun facts linking the two of Cleveland's star athletes:

- Joe Hayden Thomas was born on December 4, 1984 in Brookfield, Wis. Twenty-six days later, LeBron Raymone James was born on December 30 in Akron, Ohio.

- Thomas is a 10x Pro Bowler and has made six All-Pro First Teams. James is a 13x All-Star and has made 11 All-NBA First Teams.

No big deal, just two future Hall of Famers ballin' together at AAU a couple decades before becoming Cleveland sports legends.