Tomlinson: Ezekiel Elliott 'quit' on his team Sunday

Because Ezekiel Elliott began his career with such an incredible stretch, criticism about his play and behavior on the field has been somewhat limited.

That changed after Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. Elliott had just eight rushing yards on nine carries, and while Elliott's own head coach blamed running game woes on an inability to throw the ball effectively in his press conference afterwards, the NFL's 2016 leading rusher did not receive a pass from a pair of Hall of Famers.

Here's a conversation between LaDainian Tomlinson and Deion Sanders on GameDay Prime from Sunday night on NFL Network:

Tomlinson: "Zeke, to his credit, he didn't have any room today. Like he was running, getting hit in the backfield, making moves in the backfield, but all that is OK. I didn't like the way he quit today. I didn't like that. He absolutely quit on his team today. And there's going to be times where you are not going to have room to run."

Sanders: "Explain what you mean by quit now because people can misconstrue that. Explain what you mean by quit."

Tomlinson: "So on a couple of plays, first his attitude on the sideline. Clearly, he didn't have any type of communication with his teammates. There was no eating today. But also he didn't want to talk to his teammates. Sometimes when things are going wrong as a leader of the team, as a captain, you gotta step up and rally the troops. You gotta go to the offensive line and say 'Hey man, I know it's tough but let's keep battling, let's keep fighting.' You gotta go to the quarterback and say 'Hey man, I'm not getting it done today. You gotta step it up.' You gotta rally the troops."

Sanders: "I don't know if he's mature enough at this point to do that. Especially with the cloud over his head right now."

Tomlinson: "But they need him to do that. Because last year he led the league in rushing. Everybody is looking at him now as the top dog. So if you want to be the top dog, you gotta do it on and off the field."

This version of the Dallas Cowboys lost just four times last year. Elliott finished with the rushing title, Dak Prescott won Offensive Rookie of the Year and Jason Garrett won Coach of the Year. While it's far too early to assume that this shock-to-the-system loss will have long-term ramifications for the Cowboys, it does pose a challenge they've yet to face head on together.