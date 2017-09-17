The Extra Point: Sunday, September 17, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

The Kelce Bros. had a family reunion at today's Eagles-Chiefs game.

Travis and Jason had over 40 friends and family members in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. Also, Mama Kelce was not showing any favoritism at the Kelce Bowl.

Hawaii's backup QB danced for a scholarship on WWE Live.

The chance rid yourself of student loan debt is one quick way to get over chorophobia.

You already knew Tony Romo was psychic...

The CBS commentator was back at it again for Week 2. Non-believers, where ya at?

These Chiefs fans spent their honeymoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Forget Bora Bora, Paris, or the Bahamas -- these newlyweds celebrated their nuptials at the Chiefs' home opener.