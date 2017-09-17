Packers WR Jordy Nelson injures quad in loss

Aaron Rodgers saw his top receiver sidelined for almost all of Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a quad injury on the team's opening scoring drive against Atlanta and did not return as the Falcons rolled to a 34-23 win.

Nelson had zero targets at the time of his exit.

The 10-year veteran was Rodgers' top target in last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks, reeling in seven catches on eight targets for 79 yards and the game-sealing touchdown.

The Pack also lost Randall Cobb to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.