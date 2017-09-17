Sunday's Best: Welcome Home, Marshawn

Shot on a Samsung Galaxy Note8

It's a beautiful day in Oakland, California for Beast Mode to make his return home. Marshawn Lynch, who is originally from Oakland and attended the University of California-Berkeley, decided to return to football after he heard about the Raiders leaving Oakland.

Now, in his first game at the O.CO coliseum against the New York Jets, Lynch must have had some Skittles before the game. At halftime, he already has 38 rushing yards and a touchdown. Talk about a nice house-warming gift.

Lynch's 2-yard touchdown was his first touchdown since week 10 of the 2015 regular season.

I'd expect Beast Mode to continue running to pay dirt this season.