Antonio Gates has carved his name into the record books.

The Chargers tight end caught his 112th career score on Sunday to break the record for most all-time touchdowns by a tight end, previously held by Chiefs and Falcons great Tony Gonzalez.

The touchdown put the Bolts up 17-10 over the Miami Dolphins in Los Angeles' home opener.

A three-time All-Pro, Gates entered the game with 11,209 career receiving yards over 15 seasons in the league.