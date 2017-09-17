Cowboys-Broncos game suspended due to weather

The Cowboys and Broncos game in Denver has been suspended due to inclement weather. Both teams have been sent to their respective locker rooms.

It reads âSevere lightning waring-delay of gameâ on the scoreboard. Stadium also asking fans to seek shelter in the concourse area. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 17, 2017

Press box announcement just stated we could be delayed up to an hour here in Denver. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 17, 2017

Around The NFL will have more on this shortly.