What we learned from Week 2 early games

Week 2 of the season is underway. Here are some of our big takeaways from the early games on Sunday:

» The Jaguars ran headlong into the ugly reality that they cannot hide Blake Bortles if they don't jump out to a comfortable lead.

» The rust was off Steelers' Martavis Bryant, and the speedy wideout showed he's a difference-maker when he's on the field.

» The Ravens will win games with their defense in 2017.

Here's what else we learned Sunday:

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers displayed just how dangerous and diverse an offense they can deploy. On a day Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were mostly kept in check until late in the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger spread the ball around and took deep shot after deep shot.

The rust was off Martavis Bryant, and the speedy wideout showed he's a difference-maker when he's on the field. Bryant corralled several big shots from Big Ben. He took a simple slant to the house for a 27-yard TD, snagged a 51-yard bomb, and caused a huge first-half defensive pass interference. When Bryant is on the field, it completely opens the field. Against a good Vikings defense, Roethlisberger spread the ball around, with six different receivers earning at least four targets.

2. After holding Bell to just 13 touches in the opener, Pittsburgh took off the restrictor plate. The workhorse took 27 carries for 87 yards. Against a stingy Vikings front that got consistent backfield penetration, Bell was held to 3.2 yards per carry, but churned out chunk gains in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers salt away the win. With a diverse receiver corps, Roethlisberger didn't target Bell much in the passing game (four receptions for four yards on four targets).

3. Sam Bradford sat out with a knee injury leaving Case Keenum to make his first start for the Vikings. In the first half, Minnesota's offense looked more like the bogged down, short-pass operation we saw last season than the field-stretching operation we saw last week. Like most backups, Keenum had his moments -- a sideline strike to Stefon Diggs on the team's only touchdown drive was a beauty -- but the QB looked slow to pull the trigger at times. After a stellar Week 1, the Vikings' offensive line got swallowed by Steelers pass rushers, getting Keenum battered repeatedly.

-- Kevin Patra

1. Tom Brady's response to an uneven Week 1 was perhaps the best first quarter of his career. Brady had 177 yards, five perfect third-down tosses and a personal record three touchdowns in the first 15 minutes on the way to 447 yards for the game, third most of his career. Don't just attribute this to his opponent.

Brady had a number of breathtaking throws, often into tight windows. His footwork and ability to connect on difficult passes under pressure somehow looks better than it did a decade ago. He toyed with some of the Saints' youngsters, looking off defenders and often winning before the snap.

2. It wasn't all good news for the Patriots' offense. Ron Gronkowski's return to form was cut short by a groin injury that knocked him out of action in the third quarter. (Before that, Gronk was back to his usual physical self with safeties bouncing off him on the way to six catches and 116 yards, including a 50-yard score.) Wide receiver Chris Hogan limped through the second half of the game and receiver Phillip Dorsett left with a knee injury late. The Patriots had only one fully healthy wide receiver by the end of the game.

3. For the second straight week, Drew Brees and the Saints' offense was fine. Just fine. But they are going to need to take it to another level to compete with a Saints defense struggling this much to get stops. Brees just hasn't been in synch with his receivers, with Ted Ginn, Brandon Coleman and Michael Thomas occasionally making timing errors. More importantly, the Saints' running game is an afterthought. Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for only 53 rushing yards before a last-minute garbage time run by Ingram.

4. New England's defense is a work in progress, but it might have found a keeper in fourth-round rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. He finished with five sacks, two tackles for loss and a sack. He and undrafted rookie Adam Butler, who started over veteran Alan Branch, gives the Patriots some much-needed youth up front.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. Doug Pederson was visiting former sensei Andy Reid but seemed far more deferential to Reid's defensive coordinator, Bob Sutton. The Eagles tried to develop their running game by force feeding the veteran Darren Sproles, who led the team with 10 carries. Philly also tried to use the screen game to negate what was a brilliant job by Sutton to match up some of his best pass rushers against Philadelphia's least dependable offensive linemen. The result was a much more frantic Wentz who had defenders in his face constantly (10 quarterback hits, six sacks). However, it was that screen game that ended up biting the Eagles in the end. A Wentz inside screen bounced off Justin Houston's shoulders and landed into the arms of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. Five plays later (including a shovel pass!) the Chiefs were up a touchdown.

2. While the New England Patriots certainly rebounded on Sunday, where do the Chiefs end up on everyone's power rankings Tuesday morning? These are two marquis wins to start the season (beating a talented team constructed with your head coaching principles is never easy). Some will say Alex Smith returned to a conservative style of play, but he still hit on passes of 44 yards and 35 yards. Andy Reid's movement of Travis Kelce early in the game set up an unwinnable chess match for the Eagles defense. Kareem Hunt (two straight games with a touchdown of more than 50 yards and five touchdowns overall in two weeks!) continues to make his case for rookie of the year. There may not be a team more difficult to game plan for in the NFL right now.

3. Eagles fans will not be happy with a loss, but have to be a little bit fired up about the final five seconds of the game. A fantastic onside kick and corresponding special teams play by Trey Burton on the recovery, and then Carson Wentz comes on to the field enthused. This team has taken on an edge under Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, which showed against a difficult opponent on Sunday.

-- Conor Orr

1. Baltimore might have the best rushing attack in the league. A week after the Ravens ran the ball 42 times for 157 yards, they again kept it on the ground, gaining 137 yards on 31 carries. Alex Collins, a recent promotion from the practice squad, churned up 42 yards on seven carries. Javorius Allen rarely went down on first contact, adding 66 yards on 14 carries. Terrance West added 22 yards on eight carries. Joe Flacco was markedly better in an expanded passing role, completing 25 of 34 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

2. The Ravens will win games with their defense in 2017. The unit shut out Cincinnati last week, intercepted Browns quarterbacks four times (Kevin Hogan once, DeShone Kizer three times) and forced a fumble. When Cleveland found itself deep in Baltimore territory, the Ravens stood tall, allowing just one touchdown on a microburst drive led by Hogan. Baltimore's pass rush is consistent, and its secondary is playing aggressive, opportunistic football.

3. Week 2 was a step back for DeShone Kizer. The quarterback looked a beat slow in the pocket, taking too long to get rid of passes or escape the rush. It cost him when he was sacked and fumbled inside Cleveland's 35, and again when a pass glanced off the hands of Duke Johnson and was intercepted by Eric Weddle. A migraine knocked him out until the third quarter, and he was up and down after he returned in the third. Head coach Hue Jackson didn't do him any favors with his playcalling, either, having the rookie attempt to throw from inside Baltimore's 5 on first and second down, with the latter resulting in an ugly end zone interception. Another ugly interception late in the fourth capped a bad day for Cleveland. The only minor positive to take away offensively was the play of receiver Rashard Higgins, who caught seven passes for 95 yards.

-- Nick Shook

1. It was interesting to see how tactically each team was attacking one another defensively (for example, the Bills stacked the A gap and shoved two defenders up the middle to create havoc with the Panthers missing center Ryan Kalil, who tweaked his neck Sunday morning) before realizing they could be just as effective by beating one another off the edge. In a stroke of brilliance, Bills head coach Sean McDermott kept showing the A gap blitz before calling it off last-second and letting Jerry Hughes rip on the outside. By the time Cam Newton briefly visited the medical tent after twisting his ankle in the fourth quarter, the Bills had logged six sacks to the Panthers' three.

2. Regardless of outcome, this was a showcase of two good defenses and two offenses that badly need to diversify. Christian McCaffrey was averaging fewer than two yards per carry for a majority of the afternoon. LeSean McCoy was averaging less than ONE yard per carry (he finished the game at 0.8 yards per carry). The game took on a backyard feel, with both quarterbacks running for their lives hoping that something could happen via a broken-off route (Newton missed McCaffrey for what would have been a knockout blow touchdown with less than three minutes to play). Without the threat of Newton constantly taking off on a zone read-type look out of the shotgun, the Panthers' offense seems to be in a holding pattern.

3. How quickly was the air taken out of Buffalo's sails on their final drive? Tyrod Taylor completed his first seven passes and for the first time all afternoon the Bills were moving the football. Until...Tyrod Taylor scrambles on a first-and-20 from the Panthers' 42 and is tackled in the middle of the field. Sean McDermott ops not to use either of his two timeouts and the Bills don't get another snap off until the 30-second mark. What a heartbreaking final play, by the way. Fourth down, 14 seconds left. Bills rookie receiver Zay Jones runs a great corner route, his defender slips and Tyrod Taylor throws it just a little high.

-- Conor Orr

1. Switching from a two-tight end to a three-wide receiver attack, the Titans seemed to lose their identity behind a tentative and sluggish DeMarco Murray in the first six quarters of the season. Upon turning to second-year power back Derrick Henry in the final two quarters Sunday, the offense finally clicked. Blowing the game open with a tackle-breaking 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Henry finished with 92 yards -- and an unofficial changing of the guard in the backfield. After fading down the 2016 stretch run and battling a hamstring injury in preseason action, Murray has lacked the agility and explosiveness he showed upon breaking out of the gates last September and October. Henry is the better player right now, and the Titans seem to realize it.

2. The Jaguars desperately want to pound opponents into submission with a talented young defense and the piston-churning rushing tandem of rookie Leonard Fournette and veteran Chris Ivory. It's a formula with the potential to propel Jacksonville out of the AFC South basement and into the driver's seat had the team's braintrust bothered to install a backup plan at the sports' most important position. In contrast to the season opening victory in Houston, the Jaguars ran headlong into the ugly reality that they cannot hide Blake Bortles if they don't jump out to a comfortable lead. Don't let Bortles' typical garbage-time production fool you; he was just 5-of-12 for 41 yards, a pair of interceptions and a 16.3 passer rating at halftime.

3. Carrying the weight of a dysfunctional passing game, the back of Jacksonville's defense broke in the third and early-fourth quarters. That said, it's fair to point out the disappearing pass rush. After generating a staggering 10 sacks versus a slow-motion Tom Savage and inexperienced Deshaun Watson last week, the Jaguars managed just one takedown and two quarterback hits against the more elusive Marcus Mariota, operating behind a stout offensive line.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. The Bucs boat raced the hapless Bears in their season opener. A swarming Tampa defense forced three Mike Glennon first-half turnovers and got another on special teams to race out to a 26-0 halftime lead. The Bucs linebacking corps of Lavonte David (9 tackles, fumble recovery), Kwon Alexander (left with an injury after an early interception) and rookie Kendall Beckwith (five tackles, two for loss, pass defended) was all over the field. The Bucs' defensive front dominated the Bears offensive line, destroying Glennon repeatedly. With the front seven suffocating the run (20 yards on 16 carries), the defensive backs could play aggressive against the pass, as evidenced by Robert McClain's pick-six.

2. The extra week off caused no rust to collect on the Jameis Winston-Mike Evans connection. Winston targeted his favorite receiver often, relentlessly picking on overmatched Bears cornerbacks. Evans finished with seven catches for 93 yards and one touchdown. Evan's TD catch displayed how unguardable he is in one-on-one matchups in the red zone. Winston also gave several deeps shots to speedster DeSean Jackson. The two couldn't connect on the bombs, but Winston proved he wouldn't be shy giving his deep-threat a chance to make big plays. When the two eventually connect, the Bucs offense will be nearly unstoppable.

3. Glennon's lack of pocket mobility showed up as the Bucs collapsed blockers around the QB, leading to several poor decisions and the three turnovers. The Bears lack of playmakers was evident, and a reason we aren't likely to see Mitchell Trubisky anytime soon, even as fans remain frustrated with Glennon's play. Emblematic of Glennon's day: On 4th-and-10 in the fourth quarter of a blowout, in the red zone, the quarterback threw a 6-yard incompletion across the middle to a tight end Zach Miller who was blanketed.

Chicago couldn't run the ball early, with Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard averaging a combined 1.3 yards per carry. The pint-sized Cohen was Glennon's go-to passing target, seeing 9 targets, catching 8 for 55 yards. After his phenomenal debut, Cohen was mostly corralled by Tampa, but is clearly going to play a huge role this season. His muffed punt in the first quarter, however, displayed Cohen's youth. The rookie tried to do too much, instead of letting the ball get touched down. The Bears gave up a TD on the follow play at the game was never again close.

-- Kevin Patra

1. A late offensive surge coupled with an overtime interception by Tyrann Mathieu helped cover up what might have been the ugliest performance of the Carson Palmer-Bruce Arians era in Arizona. Through three quarters, the Cardinals were held hostage by an anemic offense that struggled to match the output being produced by a quarterback making his first start for the Colts. Palmer connected on 19 of 36 passes for 332 yards and a touchdown and found a smidgen of redemption with a fourth-quarter comeback. Still, the Cardinals were lucky to escape with a victory following Phil Dawson's 30-yard field goal in the first overtime game of the season. "A win's a win. We'll never say sorry for that, but we can play a lot better than that," coach Bruce Arians said.

2. It wasn't a repeat of the spectacle he achieved in his first NFL win last September, but Jacoby Brissett's steady performance kept the Colts ahead for most of the game. Tyrann Mathieu's interception on Brissett in overtime clearly hurt, but he played about as well as can be expected for a quarterback put in his situation. He finished with 20-of-37 passing for 216 yards.

3. Adam Vinatieri kicked two field goals for the Colts, and his 29-yarder in the fourth quarter gave him another NFL record. He's now kicked 177 field goals from between 20 and 29 yards, breaking a tie he held with Morten Anderson. Until Andrew Luck returns, he'll likely continue to add to that total.

-- Austin Knoblauch