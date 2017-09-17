Marcus Peters is Mr. Steal Your Playbook

Marcus Peters is an All-Pro cornerback who gives opposing coaches (and quarterbacks) nightmares each week. So, letting him get a look at your offensive plays is a guaranteed way to shut down any hopes of receptions in his vicinity. Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson knows this and was not about to let Pederson see Philly's play sheet during Sunday's Eagles-Chiefs game.

Pederson and Peters spent a season together with the Chiefs in 2015 when Pederson was Kansas City's offensive coordinator. Pederson left the Chiefs to become the Eagles' head coach in January 2016.

Peters didn't get a solid look at the play sheet, but he's more than capable of snagging an interception and taking it to the house -- the Chiefs' star cornerback already has 14 interceptions and two pick-sixes so far in his two-year career.

