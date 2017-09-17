Panthers TE Greg Olsen (foot) will not return

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is done for the afternoon.

After suffering a foot injury in the first half, Olsen left the field and headed for the locker room with just one cleat on. The Panthers announced just after halftime that Olsen was out for the remainder of the game.

While it may not have an impact on Sundayâs game against the Bills -- the Panthers were leading 6-0 in what has been a defensive struggle between both sides -- missing Olsen for a longer period of time could be devastating for quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton has been under pressure for a majority of his two starts this season and Olsen has always been a valuable asset in the open field.

Olsen had one catch for 10 yards (two total targets) before leaving the game. The latest update from the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue wasn't encouraging: