DeShone Kizer returns after migraine in loss to Ravens

DeShone Kizer returned in the third quarter of Cleveland's 24-10 loss to Baltimore after missing a portion of the first half because of a migraine. Quarterback Kevin Hogan replaced Kizer in the second quarter before the rookie quarterback returned to the game.

Kizer encountered some struggles in his second start, losing a fumble after being stripped on a sack, and also threw an interception that glanced off the hands of Duke Johnson before it was caught by Ravens safety Eric Weddle. Kizer completed 6 of 11 attempts for 81 yards before leaving the game. He finished with a line of 15 for 31 for 182 yards and three interceptions.

Hogan led a touchdown drive on his first possession, completing 2 of 4 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown to rookie tight end David Njoku. The completion was the first career score for both Njoku and Hogan.

Hogan ascended from the edge of the roster to the backup quarterback job late in the preseason. He appeared in four games in 2016 and completed 14 of 26 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions, and also led the Browns in rushing yards in one of his four games.