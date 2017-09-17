Injuries: T.J. Watt exits Steelers' win with groin injury

A bad Sunday for the Browns might have just gotten worse.

Cleveland fears wide receiver Corey Coleman broke a bone in his hand in an injury similar to one he suffered last season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coleman missed six weeks with a broken hand in 2016.

The injury comes after Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer returned to the game against Baltimore in the third quarter after dealing with a migraine. Hue Jackson said Kizer was checked for a concussion and was cleared. Jackson says the migraine developed during the game. "I could just tell something was going on," Jackson said.

Browns linebacker Jamie Collins also suffered a concussion in the team's 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker T.J. Watt exited after suffering a groin injury during their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Before exiting, Watt compiled a swatted pass, two tackles -- including one for loss -- and a QB pressure.

Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva also exited the game after experiencing heat-related issues.

2. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a groin injury and did not return to the game against New Orleans. Running back Rex Burkhead suffered an injury to his ribs.

3. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said "[Quarterback Sam Bradford] is fine. He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he's fine." Bradford, who was dealing with a knee injury, was inactive for the team's Week 2 loss.

4. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says he broke his right foot in the team's win over the Buffalo Bills.

5. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is active against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Eddie Lacy is a healthy scratch and inactive.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears and did not return to the game.

7. Philadelphia Eagles safeties Rodney McLeod (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) both exited their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

8. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Panthers. Upon further evaluation, Dareus returned to the game in the second quarter. Tackle Cordy Glenn was evaluated for an ankle injury and did not return.

9. New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson exited the game after injuring his left leg. Hendrickson did not return against New England.

10. Denver Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) are both active against the Dallas Cowboys. Receiver Bennie Fowler

11. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who popped up on the injury report late with a knee injury, is active against the Los Angeles Chargers.

12. Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) have been ruled out for the rest of the Cowboys' game against the Broncos. Wide receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) is active.

13. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) are inactive for their game against the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport.

14. Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith is inactive due to a neck injury. Smith was listed as questionable on Friday.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray has a knee injury and is downgraded to out. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) did not return.

16. Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis left the win over Jacksonville with a hamstring injury.

17. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton (ribs) is out for the remainder of the game.

18. Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

19. New York Jets guard Brian Winters (groin) and linebacker Freddie Bishop (ankle) are both questionable to return.

20. Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley will not return to the game against the Rams due to a rib injury. Tight end Jordan Reed (chest), safety Deshazor Everett (eye) and linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) are questionable to return.

21. San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid is questionable to return with a knee injury.