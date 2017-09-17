Injuries: Kwon Alexander (hamstring) ruled doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Alexander has been ruled doubtful to return to the game.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer is questionable to return versus Baltimore due to a migraine. Kevin Hogan now in at quarterback.

2. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is probable to return versus Bills with a right foot injury.

3. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sustained a left groin injury against the Vikings and is questionable to return.

4. Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is questionable to return against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury. Safety Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) is questionable to return.

5. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Panthers. Upon further evaluation, Dareus returned to the game in the second quarter.

6. New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson exited the game after injuring his left leg. Hendrickson is questionable to return against New England.

7. Denver Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) are expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys barring a setback, per Rapoport.

8. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who popped up on the injury report late with a knee injury, is expected to play without limitation against the Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports.

9. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) is expected to play against the Broncos today, according to Rapoport.

10. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) are expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport.