Lawrence Timmons not with Dolphins ahead of game

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons is not with the team ahead of its season opener in Los Angeles.

The Dolphins know where he is but his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is uncertain, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported that Timmons was not arrested and did not run afoul of the law.

Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins this year after spending the past decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins spent the entire week in Los Angeles after Hurricane Irma forced the team to leave Miami early.

The Dolphins face off against the Chargers at 4:05 ET.

Around The NFL will update Timmons' situation as more information becomes available.