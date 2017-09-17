Gase not ready to talk Lawrence Timmons' absence

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons was not with the team for its season-opening win in Los Angeles.

Timmons was inactive for the Dolphins' 19-17 victory over the Chargers on Sunday. A team spokesman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche before the game that his absence was not team or football related. Timmons was with the Dolphins for practice in Southern California all week but did not travel with the team to the stadium.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported that Timmons was not arrested and did not run afoul of the law. After the game, Gase told reporters Timmons did not play as a result of a coach's decision, according to Salguero.

"I need to figure some things out before I talk about this," Gase told reporters, per Salguero.

Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins this year after spending the past decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins spent the entire week in Los Angeles after Hurricane Irma forced the team to leave Miami early.

Around The NFL will update Timmons' situation as more information becomes available.