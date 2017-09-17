Brandin Cooks' frustrations with Saints led to trade to Patriots

It had been rumored for months. And yet, when the Saints traded star wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots in March, it was one of the most shocking circumstances of this offseason.

With the two teams set to play one another today at 1 p.m. ET, let's take a look back at how this trade -- which netted New Orleans the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- went down.

According to multiple sources informed of the situation in New Orleans, Cooks was dealt because of a combination of: His unhappiness with his role, his doubts that aging quarterback Drew Brees could get him the ball deep, the Saints' frustrations with Cooks focusing on his numbers, and their disbelief that he should be paid like a top receiver.

In a matter-of-fact meeting with Payton deep into 2016, Cooks laid out his issues. The Saints got through the season, then dealt Cooks.

It started in the one-point win over the Chargers last year, when Cooks had just three catches. He was spotted being grumpy in the locker room despite the victory, which rubbed some in the organization the wrong way.

They knew it was going to be a problem.

Then, after the blowout victory over the Rams, the Saints scored 49 points, but Cooks had no catches. It was a big game for the team, and Cooks took the opportunity to use the aftermath to clamor for more targets.

"Closed mouths don't get fed," he told reporters. That week, reports (including from NFL Network) discussed the two sides parting ways in the offseason.

Internally, when Sean Payton discussed the issue with Cooks, the receiver never left satisfied. The long-time coach pacified the issue, telling Cooks he'd get targets. And the following week he did -- a season-high 7 catches the next week. But Cooks felt the elephant in the room -- Brees' arm strength not enabling him to find Cooks deep -- couldn't be talked about on any level.

That was frustrating to him, though personally and professionally he loved Brees. The situation and Cooks' feelings were addressed with Payton, his receivers coach John Morton, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and general manager Mickey Loomis. Some talks even began in the preseason.

It was a sign for the team that Cooks was worried about himself, not the team. In addition, the team knew Cooks wanted eventually to be paid like a top receiver. Perhaps he will be now in New England.

The Saints do not consider him in that category and trade plans started shortly thereafter.

Now, he'll try to show his former team what it is missing. Meanwhile, the Saints will be starting Ryan Ramczyk at left tackle -- who they selected with the pick they acquired from the Patriots.

