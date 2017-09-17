Injury roundup: Bears' Jordan Howard expected to play

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard is expected to play against the Buccaneers today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The second-year player out of Indiana injured his shoulder in last week's loss to the Falcons, where he ran for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Howard should suit up but wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) is a much longer shot to play in Tampa Bay.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. The status of Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will be decided after a pre-game workout, according to Rapoport. The good news is that his ACL and ligaments are intact. According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Bradford has said he expects to play against the Steelers today in Pittsburgh.

2. Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) are expected to play against the Cowboys barring a setback, per Rapoport.

3. Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who popped up on the injury report late with a knee injury, is expected to play without limitation against the Chargers, according to Rapoport.

4. Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) is expected to play against the Broncos today, according to Rapoport.