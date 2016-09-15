Game facts: Steelers at Vikings (Vikings final)

Next Gen Stat: Stefon Diggs had 52 receiving yards and a TD when he faced press coverage in Week 1.

Playing up to competition: Mike Zimmer's Vikings have won 5 of their last 6 meetings against Super Bowl-winning QBs.

Favorite month: Minnesota is 6-1 in games played during the month of September since 2015.

New RB in town: Dalvin Cook's 127 rush yards in Week 1 were the most ever by a Vikings rookie in a debut game.