Game facts: Vikings at Steelers (Steelers facts)

Next Gen Stat:  When he faced press coverage in Week 1, Antonio Brown generated an average of 4.7 yards of separation (best in NFL). 

Perfection achieved:  Brown caught all 11 of his pass targets in Week 1 against the Browns.

Slow start for Bell:  Le'Veon Bell had just 32 yards on 10 carries in Week 1.  

Rookie standout:  T.J. Watt became just the third player in NFL history to record 2+ sacks and 1+ INTs in his debut. 

Strong pass rush: The Steelers racked up seven sacks in Week 1, their highest single-game total since Week 11, 2016. 

