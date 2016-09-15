Game facts: Vikings at Steelers (Steelers facts)

Next Gen Stat: When he faced press coverage in Week 1, Antonio Brown generated an average of 4.7 yards of separation (best in NFL).

Perfection achieved: Brown caught all 11 of his pass targets in Week 1 against the Browns.

Slow start for Bell: Le'Veon Bell had just 32 yards on 10 carries in Week 1.

Rookie standout: T.J. Watt became just the third player in NFL history to record 2+ sacks and 1+ INTs in his debut.