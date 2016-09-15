News  

 

 

Game facts: Vikings at Steelers (Vikings facts)

Next Gen Stat:  Stefon Diggs had 52 receiving yards and a TD when he faced press coverage in Week 1. 

Playing up to competition:  Mike Zimmer's Vikings have won 5 of their last 6 meetings against Super Bowl-winning QBs.

Favorite month:  Minnesota is 6-1 in games played during the month of September since 2015.  

New RB in town:  Dalvin Cook's 127 rush yards in Week 1 were the most ever by a Vikings rookie in a debut game. 

Defensive MVP: Everson Griffen had six tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit and 1 tackle for loss in Week 1. 

