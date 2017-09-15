The Extra Point: Friday, September 15, 2017

  • By Ralph Warner
Matt Ryan had a bad hair day and his wife let him know about it.
Behind every great man...

You can go to Sunday's Cardinals vs. Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium for $10.
Seriously, all you need is one Hamilton.

This Broncos DE was cut six times during his career before making the game-winning block on MNF.
You heard about Giorgio Tavecchio's long journey to the NFL, Shelby Harris has a heartwarming story of his own.

Oprah Winfrey inspires everyone, including Jets OT Kelvin Beachum.
See how the six-year NFL veteran improved his life by taking notes from Oprah.

Headlines

