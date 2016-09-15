News  

 

 

Game facts: Cowboys at Broncos (Broncos facts)

Print
More Columns >

Good vs. young QBs:  Since the start of last season, starting QBs in their 20s have a combined 2-7 record vs. the Broncos

Magic number:  The Broncos are 18-0 since 2014 when rushing for 125 yards or more in a game.

Next Gen Stat:  Trevor Siemian averaged 23.3 air yards per pass completion in Week 1 (highest average in NFL).  

Quick release:  Trevor Siemian's avearge time to throw in Week 1 was 2.26 seconds (3rd-fastest in NFL). 

Plan to stop Zeke?: Last season, the Broncos had 8+ defenders in the box more often than any other team (per Next gen Stats). 

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0