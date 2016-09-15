Game facts: Cowboys at Broncos (Broncos facts)

Good vs. young QBs: Since the start of last season, starting QBs in their 20s have a combined 2-7 record vs. the Broncos.

Magic number: The Broncos are 18-0 since 2014 when rushing for 125 yards or more in a game.

Next Gen Stat: Trevor Siemian averaged 23.3 air yards per pass completion in Week 1 (highest average in NFL).

Quick release: Trevor Siemian's avearge time to throw in Week 1 was 2.26 seconds (3rd-fastest in NFL).