Game facts: Cowboys at Broncos (Broncos facts)

Good vs. young QBs: Since the start of last season, starting QBs in their 20s have a combined 2-7 record vs. the Broncos.
Magic number: The Broncos are 18-0 since 2014 when rushing for 125 yards or more in a game.
Next Gen Stat: Trevor Siemian averaged 23.3 air yards per pass completion in Week 1 (highest average in NFL).
Quick release: Trevor Siemian's avearge time to throw in Week 1 was 2.26 seconds (3rd-fastest in NFL).
Plan to stop Zeke?: Last season, the Broncos had 8+ defenders in the box more often than any other team (per Next gen Stats).