Kenneth Dixon suspended additional two games

Kenneth Dixon's road back to the field now includes navigating another suspension.

The Baltimore Ravens running back had an additional two games tacked onto his suspension Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Dixon was already suspended four games in March for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. The latest two games come as a result of violation of the league's substance abuse policy, Rapoport reported.

It's been a rough six months for Dixon, beginning with the March suspension. The running back also suffered a medial meniscus injury in late July, requiring surgery that ended his 2017 season.

The silver lining for Dixon in all of this is he will serve his suspension while injured, meaning he'll miss games in which he already wasn't going to participate, but he won't get paid for those games. It could cloud his treatment and rehab options, though the specifics of that are not known.