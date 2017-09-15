Ryan Shazier, Marshawn Lynch among fined players

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season had its share of memorable moments, but there were on-field incidents that also resulted in players being fined.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was fined $24,309 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during last week's win over the Cleveland Browns, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Tennessee Titans, per Rapoport.

Shazier's fine stemmed from a hit he laid on Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer with 12:57 left in the second quarter. Kizer was sliding after running for a short gain when the linebacker hit him.

In addition, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, a league spokesman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro was fined $24,309 for a helmet hit on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to Pelissero. Vaccaro hit Diggs as he was jumping to catch a pass from Sam Bradford inside New Orleans' 5-yard line just before halftime in Week 1. Diggs caught the pass, and after the penalty was enforced, Minnesota received a fresh set of downs at the New Orleans 2.