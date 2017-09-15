Carry On, Jadeveon Clowney

Last night, the Texans beat the Bengals in, what is fair to say, a less than offensively explosive game. But, often times when there is little offense - that means there are some spectacular defensive plays - which was true last night.

So it's no surprise one of the highlights from the game was when Jadeveon Clowney scooped up a fumble from John Ross, after a great Kareem Jackson hit, and took it 49 yards in the other direction.

Immediately after the play, Twitter woke up and started talking about how Clowney was carrying the ball:

Jadeveon Clowney is such a large human being he carries a football like it's an iPhone 7 Plus â Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) September 15, 2017

But then the internet decided to do some research - and as it turns out - this style of carrying the ball is nothing new to Clowney:

Yep, Clowney's been carrying the ball like that for awhile pic.twitter.com/g9LtIJ17d1 â SB Nation CFB (@SBNationCFB) September 15, 2017

So I think everyone needs to chill out with the criticism. I mean, look at his hands! It looks like he's holding a jar of salsa, not an NFL football. And if you can carry a jar of salsa with one hand and the bag of chips with the other on your way to the couch to watch the game - then I say Clowney is allowed to carry the football anyway he pleases.

But when all is said and done, let's focus on the even more surprising fact about the play ... the fact that Clowney was tackled by Bengals QB Andy Dalton.