Twenty-eight things to know about Week 2 injuries

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one piece of its backfield.

Running back Donnel Pumphrey, who tore his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, was placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon.

The 5-foot-9 Pumphrey impressed coaches during offseason workouts as a potential weapon in the passing game out of the backfield. The fourth-round rookie struggled in the preseason, however, and was inactive Week 1.

The injury could stymie the rookie's development this season, as well as wipe another option out in the Eagles' running back corps. LeGarrette Blount remains Philly's lead back, with Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood as change-of-pace runners. Undrafted rookie Corey Clement could also see an uptick in opportunities with Pumphrey sidelined.

Also, cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Safety Corey Graham (hamstring) is questionable.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle), offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and Keenan Robinson (concussion) were limited participants in Friday's practice. Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham "responded well to treatment" and increased his workload from Wednesday.

2. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Sherman practiced on Friday but he'll be a game-time decision.

3. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) are questionable for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipates Bradford playing.

4. New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), wideout Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Safety Devin McCourty (groin) and safety Nate Ebner (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

5. Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game.

6. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones has a groin injury and was limited in practice. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Denver Broncos.

7. Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said defensive lineman Jared Crick (back) needs surgery to fix a disc in his back. Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) and safety Byron Jones (groin) are questionable for their game against the Cowboys. Running back Devontae Booker (wrist), cornerback Brendan Langley (knee) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder) have been ruled out.

8. The Jacksonville Jaguars say cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

9. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (concussion) didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out. Running back LeSean McCoy had a scheduled rest day and is dealing with a sore groin. Bills coach Sean McDermott said McCoy's issue is "nothing serious."

10. Redskins receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring) is questionable for their game against the Rams, coach Jay Gruden said.

11. Colts coach Chuck Pagano told reporters center Ryan Kelly (foot), corner Vontae Davis (groin) and safety Darius Butler (hamstring) will all sit out against the Cardinals.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (back) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) are questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

13. An MRI for Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who exited Thursday night's game with a shoulder injury, revealed he didn't suffer a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson is out four-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain, a source informed Rapoport.

14. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) and linebacker Tim Williams (illness) are questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Cleveland Browns.

15. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says cornerback Kayvon Webster shoulder was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game with the Washington Redskins.

16. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced wide receiver John Brown (quad), offensive guard Mike Iupati (triceps) and left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Deone Bucannon (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

17. The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out cornerback Jason Verrett (knee), Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion/shoulder) and wide receiver Mike Williams (back), though Friday was the first time Williams was even a limited participant in practice. Defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and tight end Sean McGrath are all questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

18. Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry (knee) is questionable and linebacker Rey Maualuga (hamstring) is ruled out versus the Chargers.

19. The Green Bay Packers listed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle/illness) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) as questionable for Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons. Linebacker Ahmad Brooks (concussion) is doubtful.

20. Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (ankle) is listed as questionable versus the Packers.

21. Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable and linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devante Bond (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears. Lineman Evan Smith (illness) and linebacker Kwon Alexander (illness) are both listed as questionable.

23. Chicago Bears running back Benny Cunningham (ankle) is listed as doubtful versus the Buccaneers. Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), linebacker Leonard Floyd (back), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), guard Kyle Long (ankle) and wideout Markus Wheaton (finger) are all listed as questionable.

24. The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

25. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) was limited during Friday's practice.

26. Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

27. New York Jets linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle), center Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) and safety Rontez Miles (eye) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.