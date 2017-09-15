Injuries: Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring) on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one piece of its backfield.

Running back Donnel Pumphrey, who tore his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, was placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon.

The 5-foot-9 Pumphrey impressed coaches during offseason workouts as a potential weapon in the passing game out of the backfield. The fourth-round rookie struggled in the preseason, however, and was inactive Week 1.

The injury could stymie the rookie's development this season, as well as wipe another option out in the Eagles' running back corps. LeGarrette Blount remains Philly's lead back, with Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood as change-of-pace runners. Undrafted rookie Corey Clement could also see an uptick in opportunities with Pumphrey sidelined.

Also, cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Safety Corey Graham (hamstring) is questionable.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle), offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and Keenan Robinson (concussion) were limited participants in Friday's practice. Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham "responded well to treatment" and increased his workload from Wednesday.

2. Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game.

3. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones has a groin injury and was limited in practice. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Denver Broncos.

4. Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said defensive lineman Jared Crick (back) needs surgery to fix a disc in his back. Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) and safety Byron Jones (groin) are questionable for their game against the Cowboys. Running back Devontae Booker (wrist), cornerback Brendan Langley (knee) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder) have been ruled out.

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars say cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

6. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (concussion) didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out. Running back LeSean McCoy had a scheduled rest day and is dealing with a sore groin. Bills coach Sean McDermott said McCoy's issue is "nothing serious."

7. Redskins receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring) is questionable for their game against the Rams, coach Jay Gruden said.

8. Colts coach Chuck Pagano told reporters center Ryan Kelly (foot), corner Vontae Davis (groin) and safety Darius Butler (hamstring) will all sit out against the Cardinals.

9. An MRI for Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who exited Thursday night's game with a shoulder injury, revealed he didn't suffer a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

10. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) and linebacker Tim Williams (illness) are questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Cleveland Browns.

11. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says cornerback Kayvon Webster shoulder was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game with the Washington Redskins.

12. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced wide receiver John Brown (quad), offensive guard Mike Iupati (triceps) and left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Indianapolis Colts.