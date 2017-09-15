Injuries: Donnel Pumphrey suffers torn hamstring

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one piece of its backfield.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that fourth-round running back Donnel Pumphrey tore his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The injury is set to sideline the rookie for about four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pederson added the team hasn't decided on whether Pumphrey might go on injured reserve.

The 5-foot-9 Pumphrey impressed coaches during offseason workouts as a potential weapon in the passing game out of the backfield. The rookie struggled in the preseason, however, and was inactive Week 1.

The injury could stymie the rookie's development this season, as well as wipe another option out in the Eagles' running back corps. LeGarrette Blount remains Philly's lead back, with Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood as change-of-pace runners. Undrafted rookie Corey Clement could also see an uptick in opportunities with Pumphrey sidelined.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones has a groin injury and was limited in practice.

2. The Jacksonville Jaguars say cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

3. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (concussion) didn't practice and running back LeSean McCoy had a scheduled rest day and is dealing with a sore groin. Bills coach Sean McDermott said McCoy's issue is "nothing serious."