Broncos placing Jared Crick (back) on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos are losing one defensive lineman and adding another.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports defensive end Jared Crick is having surgery on his back and looking at a lengthy absence, per sources informed of the decision. The Broncos are also placing Crick on injured reserve, per Rapoport. The move means his 2017 campaign is likely over.

Crick missed the season opener due to the back issue. The 28-year-old was coming off his first year in Denver in which he compiled 53 tackles, three sacks and six passes defended. Crick is set to be a free agent after the season.

Losing the lineman is a blow to a defense already lacking in run-stoppers in the trenches.

To help fill the gaps on the Broncos line, Denver is expected to sign former Seahawks defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported.

The 31-year-old Rubin was cut by the Seattle Seahawks, who traded for Sheldon Richardson before the start of the season. As a rotational run defender, Rubin should fill needed snaps in a depleted Broncos defensive front.