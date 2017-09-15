NFL IQ quiz Week 2: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 2 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here at noon ET on Saturday.

1. Drew Brees and Tom Brady have combined for 128,251 career passing yards. When they take the field on Sunday, that will be the most combined passing yards by any two opposing QBs in a game since the 1970 merger. Which two QBs previously held the record?

2. Which current 1-0 team is over .500 for the first time in 2,185 days?

3. The Patriots have lost in Week 1 just four times since 2001 (including 2017). New England has gone on to win the Super Bowl all three previous times. In which one of those previous three seasons did the Patriots also lose in Week 2 to start the season 0-2?

4. Reigning MVP Matt Ryan takes on a former MVP in Aaron Rodgers in Week 2. What was the last NFL matchup between MVP-winning QBs that did not feature either Tom Brady or Peyton Manning?

5. The Minnesota Vikings will face two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2. Minnesota is 5-1 in its last six matchups against former Super Bowl winning QBs. Who was the lone Super Bowl winning QB beat the Vikings?

6. Week 2 features a matchup of the franchise with the most Week 2 home wins and the franchise with the most Week 2 road wins since the 1970 merger. Which matchup is it?

7. In the Pete Carroll era in Seattle (since 2010), the Seahawks are 2-10 on the road in September. Who did the two wins come against?

8. Dak Prescott, who is 24 years old, will lead the Cowboys into Denver to take on the Broncos and their "No Fly Zone." Only two starting quarterbacks in their 20s threw a TD pass against the Denver defense last season. Who are the two QBs?

9. Ezekiel Elliott has 1,735 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns through 16 career games. He's the fifth player since the 1970 merger to have 1,500-plus rushing yards and 15-plus rushing TDs over his first 16 games. Who are the other four players?

10. Kareem Hunt's 246 scrimmage yards in Week 1 were the most by a player in his NFL debut since the 1970 merger. Hunt needs 200 scrimmage yards against the Eagles to break an NFL record (since 1970) for scrimmage yards in a player's first 2 games. Who holds that record?