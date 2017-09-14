Players react to Deshaun Watson's first career TD run

Happy birthday, Deshaun Watson!
After a so-so first half in his first career start, the Texans rookie quarterback finally had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, breaking a collapsing Houston pocket and scampering through Bengals defenders for a 49-yard touchdown run on Thursday Night Football. The Texans went on to win the game, 13-9.
Members of the NFL fraternity couldn't contain their excitement.
@deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 15, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ #4â Dak Prescott (@dak) September 15, 2017
94 yard drive by the rook.... he gonna be fun to watch!!!â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 15, 2017
@deshaunwatson YOUNG KINGï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 15, 2017
Ok young boy!!!! pic.twitter.com/H0xY5ztIPyâ Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) September 15, 2017
Ok lil bra ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) September 15, 2017
Lol then Watson said that hit was weak!â Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 15, 2017
Then watching the rookie Michael Vick his way to the end zone ï¿½ï¿½ #HOUvsCINâ Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) September 15, 2017
That boy @deshaunwatson is doing what he always done when the lights on just making plays.#ClemsonFamilyâ Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) September 15, 2017
That looked like madden right there lolâ James White (@SweetFeet_White) September 15, 2017
