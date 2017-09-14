Around the NFL  

 

 

Players react to Deshaun Watson's first career TD run

Print
  • By Jeremy Bergman NFL.com
More Columns >

Happy birthday, Deshaun Watson!

After a so-so first half in his first career start, the Texans rookie quarterback finally had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, breaking a collapsing Houston pocket and scampering through Bengals defenders for a 49-yard touchdown run on Thursday Night Football. The Texans went on to win the game, 13-9.

Members of the NFL fraternity couldn't contain their excitement.

Print
"Texans top Bengals in Deshaun Watson's 1st st..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments