Players react to Deshaun Watson's first career TD run

Happy birthday, Deshaun Watson!

After a so-so first half in his first career start, the Texans rookie quarterback finally had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, breaking a collapsing Houston pocket and scampering through Bengals defenders for a 49-yard touchdown run on Thursday Night Football. The Texans went on to win the game, 13-9.

Members of the NFL fraternity couldn't contain their excitement.

94 yard drive by the rook.... he gonna be fun to watch!!! â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 15, 2017

Lol then Watson said that hit was weak! â Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 15, 2017

Then watching the rookie Michael Vick his way to the end zone ï¿½ï¿½ #HOUvsCIN â Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) September 15, 2017

That boy @deshaunwatson is doing what he always done when the lights on just making plays.#ClemsonFamily â Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) September 15, 2017