The Extra Point: Thursday, September 14, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL's oldest roster. QB Carson Palmer (37 years old) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (34) are two of the Cardinals' 16 players who are 30 or older.

Giants fans know that the G-Men ended "Pats 19-0!" talk way before it was cool. This oral history of Super Bowl XLII features Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, and many more key players.

Garett Bolles and Trevor Siemian is the early front-runner for 2017 NFL Bromance of the Year. Mrs. Bolles is getting a little jealous of their budding relationship.

Odell Beckham Jr. is in savage mode.

The Giants' wide receiver hit practice today with a new accessory.