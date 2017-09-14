Week 2 bold predictions: Rams' offense scores 40 again, Derek Carr's HUGE day

Carolina's rookie running back breaks outChristian McCaffrey establishes himself as one of the best dual threats in the league against the Bills after recording 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards.
Rams' offense continues red-hot startA week after the Los Angeles Rams notched a 46-9 victory over the Colts, Sean McVay's squad puts up 40 points for the second consecutive week.
Derek Carr DOMINATES Jets' youthful DDerek Carr gets the best of the Jets' young defense. He throws for 400 yards and five touchdowns AND sits the entire fourth quarter. The Black Hole loves every minute of the Raiders' home opener.
Giants' offense bounces back in a big wayEli Manning and the Giants' offense struggled immensely in their season-opening loss -- with 233 total yards (198 passing) and no touchdowns. I think they'll have the exact opposite performance in Week 2, putting up more points and more passing yards than any other team in the NFC.
Rams' defense holds Redskins scorelessThe talk will surround Sean McVay as he welcomes his former team to the L.A. Coliseum, but it's the Rams' defense that will show out again. The Rams' defensive unit punished the Colts last week, holding them to 225 total yards and nine points and recording four sacks, two INTs and three forced fumbles (recovering one). This time around, Los Angeles will shut out its opponent.