Week 2 bold predictions: Rams' offense scores 40 again, Derek Carr's HUGE day

Rams' defense holds Redskins scoreless

The talk will surround Sean McVay as he welcomes his former team to the L.A. Coliseum, but it's the Rams ' defense that will show out again. The Rams ' defensive unit punished the Colts last week, holding them to 225 total yards and nine points and recording four sacks, two INTs and three forced fumbles (recovering one). This time around, Los Angeles will shut out its opponent.