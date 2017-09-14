Week 2 bold predictions: Rams' offense scores 40 again, Derek Carr goes nuts

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 2:
Carolina's rookie running back breaks outChristian McCaffrey establishes himself as one of the best dual-threats in the league against the Bills after recording 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards.
Rams' offense continues red-hot startA week after the Los Angeles Rams notched a 46-9 victory over the Colts, Sean McVay's squad puts up 40 points for the second consecutive week in Sunday's game vs. the Redskins.
Derek Carr DOMINATES Jets' youthful DDerek Carr gets the best of the Jets' young defense. He throws for 400 yards and five touchdowns AND sits the entire fourth quarter. The Black Hole loves every minute of the Raiders' home opener.
Giants' offense bounces back in a big wayEli Manning and the Giants' offense struggled immensely in their season-opening loss -- with 233 total yards (198 passing) and no touchdowns. I think they'll have the exact opposite performance Monday night against the Lions, putting up more points and more passing yards than any other team in the NFC.
Rams' defense holds Redskins scorelessThe talk will surround Sean McVay, as he welcomes his former team to the L.A. Coliseum, but it's the Rams' defense that will show out again. Wade Phillips' unit punished the Colts last week, holding them to 225 total yards and nine points while recording four sacks, two INTs and three forced fumbles (recovering one). This time around, Los Angeles will shut out its opponent.