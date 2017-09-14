Week 2 bold predictions: Rams' offense scores 40 again, Derek Carr goes nuts

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 2:



David Carr

The talk will surround Sean McVay, as he welcomes his former team to the L.A. Coliseum, but it's the Rams' defense that will show out again. Wade Phillips' unit punished the Colts last week, holding them to 225 total yards and nine points while recording four sacks, two INTs and three forced fumbles (recovering one). This time around, Los Angeles will shut out its opponent.