The JibJab Camera App Is Here to Add Fun To 'TNF'

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight with the Texans vs. Bengals, so you know what that means: West coasters, game plan to be out of the office by 5 p.m. PST sharp. Fantasy owners, set those lineups early. The folks at JibJab just dropped a new app called JibJab Camera (iOS) to add some fun to your Thursday Night Football routine.

The app allows you to add customized JibJab stickers to photos, GIFs, and video on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram and more. The app is *free* and has over 1,500 stickers to choose from. So, if the Bengals win and you're a Cincy fan looking to celebrate Andy Dalton's Week 2 redemption, use the JibJab Camera app for a new way to dance on your haters:

Download the JibJab Camera app here.