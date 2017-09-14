Why Didn't the Giants Kicker Sleep Before His Debut?

What if you were about to make your NFL debut in Dallas on Sunday Night Football? Well, good luck trying to sleep. However, Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas had yet another reason he was having difficulty sleeping - the birth of his first child.

A post shared by Aldrick Rosas (@_rickros2) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

Even though Rosas planned to be there to witness the birth on Monday, it seemed his baby had her own plans. His daughter, Karsyn Isabella Rosas, was born at 4:15 am.

With the help of 21st century technology, Rosas was able to watch the birth of his healthy baby girl. He even woke up long snapper Zak DeOssie to share the good news.

Later that day, Rosas made his first professional field goal, and with the help of Giants' owner Steve Tisch, flew on a private jet to California to see baby Karsyn and his girlfriend Tiffany Lopez.

Congratulations, Rosas, now go get some sleep.