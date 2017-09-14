Injuries: Bengals WR John Ross debuts vs. Texans

Cincinnati got a major deep threat back for Thursday Night Football.

Bengals rookie receiver John Ross played against the Houston Texans. Ross missed Week 1 after suffering a knee sprain in the preseason.

NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported Thursday that Ross felt he could have played in Cincinnati's 20-0 season-opening loss to Baltimore, but doctors held him back as a precaution. The receiver was a full participant in Cincinnati's shortened week of practice.

The Bengals' start to the 2017 season was about as bad as it gets. Quarterback Andy Dalton completed just 16 of his 31 pass attempts and threw four interceptions, and the tape was almost uglier than the stat line. While Ross is unproven as a rookie, his top-end, straight-line speed is unquestioned. Cincinnati will undoubtedly welcome a healthy Ross to line up opposite A.J. Green against a Houston defense that's ready for a bounce-back performance after losing to Jacksonville 29-7 in Week 1.

In a surprise decision, wide receiver Tyler Boyd was listed among the inactives with a tight hamstring, Rapoport reported.

Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) didn't practice for the second straight day. Pete Carroll was coy on the severity of the injury, while defensive coordinator Kris Richard isn't even thinking about replacing Sherman in the lineup, telling reporters, "We're just being cautious with him. We'll see whether or not he's going to be available. I know he's preparing as if he is and he will be available, so I think it'll be coach's decision."

Linebackers K.J. Wright (ankle) and Michael Wilhoite (calf) were limited.

2. The Baltimore Ravens placed running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) on injured reserve and signed running back Jeremy Langford from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Woodhead can return after eight weeks spent on injured reserve -- which the team expects from Woodhead, who won't need surgery, per Rapoport -- but the loss is big for a Ravens offense that aimed to utilize the multitalented back in the running and passing game.

Woodhead led the team in receptions in Week 1 with three, a surprising number for a team leader but an expected contribution from him. Without Woodhead, Baltimore's offense -- which ran the ball 42 times in Week 1 -- becomes less versatile at the position.

3. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice, a day after being a full participant, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reported. The Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Newton's limited status was a maintenance day for Newton, which head coach Ron Rivera said will be "the new normal" through the year.

4. New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) returned to practice and was limited in practice.

5. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (illness) was sent home from practice, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.

6. Cleveland Browns guard Kevin Zeitler (thumb) returned to practice with a smaller cast on his hand, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 WKRK-FM.

#Browns Hue Jackson said Zeitler (thumb surgery) is "ready to roll. Obviously you'd like to have all of your fingers.'' ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2017

7. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (illness) and Jalen Ramsey (ankle) didn't participate in practice for the second straight day, according to the team's injury report.

8. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) did not participate in practice, while quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) were limited participants, per the team's injury report. Rhodes was also dealing with hydration issues earlier in the week.

9. Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) was held out of practice for a second consecutive day. Safety Byron Jones (groin) was limited in practice.

10. It doesn't seem likely that New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), who is still in the concussion protocol, will play on Sunday against New Orleans, Rapoport reported on TNF First Look.

11. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) and tackle Ryan Kelly (foot) did not participate in practice, per the team's injury report.

12. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and wide receiver Golden Tate (finger) were limited in practice, per the team's injury report. Team writer Tim Twentyman said Tate told him the finger injury wasn't a big deal. Linebacker Keenan Robinson sat out of practice as he's still in the concussion protocol.

13. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (quadriceps) didn't practice for the second straight day.

14. Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (groin) was limited in practice and defensive end Jared Crick (back) didn't practice after being limited Wednesday.

15. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) did not participate in practice after not being listed on the injury report all week.

16. Miami Dolphins linebacker Rey Maualuga (hamstring) didn't practice for the second consecutive day, while center Mike Pouncey (hip) joined him on the sidelines after practicing fully Wednesday.

17. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster (shoulder) did not participate in practice. Coach Sean McVay said he's day-to-day and will be questionable for L.A.'s game against the Redskins. If Webster can't go, Nickell Robey will start in his place.

18. Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (neck) did not practice after being limited Wednesday.