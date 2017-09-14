Injuries: Bengals' John Ross (knee) to play tonight

Cincinnati is getting a major deep threat back just in time for Thursday Night Football.

Rookie receiver John Ross is expected to play in the Bengals' Week 2 contest against the Houston Texans (aired exclusively at 8 p.m. on NFL Network), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Ross missed Week 1 after suffering a knee sprain in the preseason.

NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported Thursday that Ross felt he could have played in Cincinnati's 20-0 season-opening loss to Baltimore, but doctors held him back as a precaution. The receiver was a full participant in Cincinnati's shortened week of practice.

The Bengals' start to the 2017 season was about as bad as it gets. Quarterback Andy Dalton completed just 16 of his 31 pass attempts and threw four interceptions, and the tape was almost uglier than the stat line. While Ross is unproven as a rookie, his top-end, straight-line speed is unquestioned. Cincinnati will undoubtedly welcome a healthy Ross to line up opposite A.J. Green against a Houston defense that's ready for a bounce-back performance after losing to Jacksonville 29-7 in Week 1.

Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. The Ravens placed running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) on injured reserve and signed running back Jeremy Langford from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Woodhead can return after eight weeks spent on injured reserve -- which the team expects from Woodhead, who won't need surgery, per Rapoport -- but the loss is big for a Ravens offense that aimed to utilize the multitalented back in the running and passing game.

Woodhead led the team in receptions in Week 1 with three, a surprising number for a team leader but an expected contribution from him. Without Woodhead, Baltimore's offense -- which ran the ball 42 times in Week 1 -- becomes less versatile at the position.

2. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, a day after being a full participant, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reported. The Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Newton's limited status was a maintenance day for Newton, which head coach Ron Rivera said will be "the new normal" through the year.

3. Giants receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) returned to practice and was limited on Thursday.

4. Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (illness) was sent home from practice, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

5. Browns guard Kevin Zeitler (thumb) returned to practice Thursday with a smaller cast on his hand, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 WKRK-FM.

#Browns Hue Jackson said Zeitler (thumb surgery) is "ready to roll. Obviously you'd like to have all of your fingers.'' â Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2017

6. Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) was held out of practice for a second consecutive day, the Dallas Morning News reported.