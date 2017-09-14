Smith, Brown lead Week 1 Clutch Performers

Kansas City's Alex Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons' Brooks Reed and Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 1.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:

» Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

» This was the first time a Bill Belichick-coached team has ever given up two TD passes over 75 yards in the same game.

Power of the moment: The Chiefs had a tough task going up against the Patriots in Foxborough to kick off the NFL season. Kansas City's offense was able to outshine Tom Brady in a 42-27 victory over the Patriots.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Brown recorded 11 receptions for 182 yards.

Power of the moment: Brown had a 50-yard catch-and-run right before halftime to help put the Steelers in scoring position for a 21-18 win over the Browns.

Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Campbell recorded four sacks and six tackles.

» His four sacks set the Jaguars' single-game record. He did this in just the first half of the game.

Power of the moment: Campbell dominated in his Jaguar debut as they defeated the Houston Texans 29-7. The team finished with 10 sacks.

Brooks Reed, Atlanta Falcons

Strong stats to consider:

» Reed recorded 5 tackles and two sacks.

Power of the moment: Reed sacked quarterback Bears quarterback Mike Glennon on fourth-and-goal to seal a 23-17 win.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Goff completed 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown.

Power of the moment: Goff looked completely different than last season in his first ever NFL victory. The Rams ended up embarrassing the Colts in a 46-9 victory.

