Kenny Stills questions players' support on social issues

OXNARD, Ca. - Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills has been one of the NFL's more outspoken players on social issues, especially the subject of law enforcement's dealings with minorities -- the hot button subject that has led several players to not stand or make gestures in protest during the playing of the national anthem before games.

Stills took to Twitter Tuesday, asking, "Why aren't more players speaking up or protesting? Do you not believe there's a problem? Do you not believe you can create change?"

Followed by this thread:

"Are you worried about sponsors or your contract? Do you not care?

"Why hasn't the league ever released a statement condemning the unarmed shootings of our people? The league could've easily written a positive narrative about [Colin Kaepernick] and what he started. They chose to stay neutral. Why is that?

"How can we expect the league to care about something we're not showing we care about?"

Stills expanded on his Twitter inquiries Wednesday after the Dolphins held their first practice in Southern California in preparation for Sunday's season-opener at the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami's home-opener was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

"[I was] curious," Stills said during a question and answer scrum with reporters. "A lot of questions that I've had that I put out there. That's really it.

"I got a lot of feedback from people. I haven't had much time to look at it. I was hoping to reach more players. I don't think many players wrote me back or responded."

Stills didn't say whether he was disappointed as to the lack of player response, only that he wants to find ways to "get people on the same page," and to show support for those willing to speak on social issues. Stills said he won't stop speaking up, even if other players do.

"I haven't been too shy about saying anything," he said Wednesday. "I'll continue to speak my mind."

Stills previously questioned why more players weren't speaking out or taking stances against what he perceives to be injustices against minorities and these recent Twitter expressions were in similar vain.

Stills was among players who last season kneeled during the playing of the national anthem in protest of the treatment of minorities. He followed then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's initial stance for not standing during the anthem and has spoken in support of Kaepernick, who remains unemployed.

Stills, who earned the club's Nat Moore Community Service Award last season, said in the preseason that he would not kneel during the national anthem. Wednesday, he said the possibility of revisiting that, "is definitely something I've thought about."

He went on: "The protest has been really divisive. I'm trying to do everything I can do to get people on the same page. I really want to get people together. I'm open to having conversations and getting us on the same page."