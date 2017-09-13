The Extra Point: Wednesday, September 13, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Bill Belichick is a huge fan of Saints punter Thomas Morstead.

"Morestead is about as good as a punter as this league has ever seen," said Belichick.

This celebration fail is the best one I've seen in a while.

Calm down, coach. It's only practice.

The Vikings hired an 18-year-old consultant.

The team is using the teenager to connect with Gen Z. If you don't know what Gen Z is, Google is your friend and you're old.

Check out Robert Griffin III hoopin' in a local rec league.

He rocks a hoodie on the court à la Melo.