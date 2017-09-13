The McCaffreys Add to the NFL's Brotherhood

Many NFL players have said the league is a "brotherhood." That statement is true when you think about how these men spend several months together each season as they strive toward the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. Though there are tons of "gridiron brothers," the number of blood brothers in the NFL is a lot more exclusive.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars signed wide receiver Max McCaffrey, the older brother of rookie running back Christian McCaffrey and son of three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey. Max hasn't played in an NFL game yet, but he should see playing time due to wideout Allen Robinson being placed on the team's injured reserve list.

The McCaffrey brothers are just the latest siblings to put their stamp on the league. From the Watts to the Bennetts, check out these five notable active examples of NFL's literal brotherhood.

Maurkice Pouncey, C, Steelers

Mike Pouncey, C, Dolphins

According to the NCAA, only 1.5% of college football players make it to the NFL. According to CNN, only four in every 1,000 births in the US are identical twins. Maurkice and Mike are members of both exclusive clubs. The Pouncey twins have eight Pro Bowls between the two of them. The fact that they both play the same position is just the icing on the cake.

J.J. Watt, DE, Texans

T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers

Derek Watt, FB, Chargers

Some families are just overflowing with talent -- the Watts are one of those families. They have three brothers currently in the league, the youngest of the bunch, T.J., who had quite the debut on Sunday.

T.J. will square off with his big brother J.J. on Christmas Day when the Steelers play the Texans at NRG Stadium. "I played with him in the backyard a bunch, I've seen him play a bunch, we've never been on the same field in full uniforms competitively before," T.J. told ESPN. "I think that will be really cool and a weird day for me."

This just brings us one step closer to that WattMania pay-per-view special (T.J. vs. J.J. vs. Derek in a Royal Rumble) we've all been clamoring for.

Kyle Long, OG, Bears

Chris Long, DE, Eagles

Kyle and Chris are doing a pretty good job of building on their dad's -- Howie Long's -- football legacy. Older brother Chris won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots last season and younger brother Kyle is a three-time Pro Bowler. On the rare occasion when the Long brothers face off, their dad gets a bit anxious. "I had a major stomach ache," papa Long told the Sioux City Journal back in 2014. "I gave each of them my bullet points on the guys they were going to face, but I didn't cover their brothers."

Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers

Michael Bennett DE, Seahawks

Martellus and Michael are both Pro Bowlers, but prior to last season, Michael was the only one with a Super Bowl ring. So, when Martellus and the Patriots were preparing to face the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, he got a little advice from his big bro. "I just told my brother to be prepared to get jammed off the line, get some double coverage. That's the two things, safety over the top and linebacker help," Bennett told SI. "I want him to win, I can't sit here and say I'm not biased. I am biased." Martellus hauled in five receptions for 62 yards in the Patriots' victory -- brotherly love FTW.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Jason Kelce, C, Eagles

No matter how old or famous you get, your older brother will always find a way to pick on you. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce got ragged on for his grooming habits by his big brother, two-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce. Jason managed to mix in some brotherly advice by talking about the dangers of peer pressure.