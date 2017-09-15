Donald Penn, Raiders agree on two-year extension

The Raiders wanted left tackle Donald Penn to show up in Oakland and end his training camp holdout as a show of good faith before negotiations on an extension could take place.

That good faith has been rewarded.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Raiders and Penn have agreed to terms on a two-year, $21 million extension that includes guarantees into 2018, sources informed of the situation said.

While the market value for an offensive lineman at age 36 wasn't ideal, it was considered a safer bet than trying to develop one coming out of college -- especially when the team's Super Bowl window seems wide open. Week 1 was an obvious sign that younger offensive linemen are taking longer to adjust to the professional game (as was seen in struggles from Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers and rookie Garrett Bolles in Denver among others) and Penn was one of the best tackles in the league last year.

As Rapoport reported at the time of Penn's holdout, the issue at hand was the relative bargain deal Penn signed back in 2016 that will pay him less than $6 million this year. At the same time, top tackles around the NFL are making upwards of $13.6 million per year (Trent Williams' deal in Washington signed in 2015 is the highest in terms of average per year salary, while Tyron Smith's 2016 extension boasts a $97 million total with just $22 million in guarantees).

The Raiders were already spending more cap dollars (nearly $43 million according to contract tracking site Spotrac) on their offensive line than any other team in football. Their appreciation for a clean pocket and a happy Derek Carr cannot be more obvious.