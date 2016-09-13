Game facts: Eagles at Chiefs (Chiefs facts)

News  

 

 

Game facts: Eagles at Chiefs

Turning back the clock:  The Chiefs' 537 total yards in Week 1 were their most since Week 17, 2005. 

Overlooked stat:  Alex Smith and Drew Brees are the only QBs to have two 4+ TD games against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

Next Gen Stat:  Smith went 6-for-11 on passes that traveled 10+ air yards in Week 1, with 2 TDs and 0 INTs.  

Rookie of the week: Kareem Hunt had 246 yards from scrimmage in Week 1 -- the highest number of scrimmage yards in a debut in NFL history. 

X-factor on defense: Justin Houston registered 5 tackles, 2 sacks and 4 QB hits in Week 1. 

