Game facts: Eagles at Chiefs (Chiefs facts)

Turning back the clock: The Chiefs' 537 total yards in Week 1 were their most since Week 17, 2005.

Overlooked stat: Alex Smith and Drew Brees are the only QBs to have two 4+ TD games against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

Next Gen Stat: Smith went 6-for-11 on passes that traveled 10+ air yards in Week 1, with 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

Rookie of the week: Kareem Hunt had 246 yards from scrimmage in Week 1 -- the highest number of scrimmage yards in a debut in NFL history.